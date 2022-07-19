Obituary: Magnolia Shawn Beeman

January 29, 2003 – July 16, 2022

Our dearly loved Maggie passed prematurely and unexpectedly at the tender age of 19. Maggie spent most of her life in Park City, where she also had attended school. She had a gentle, kind spirit and was always willing to help her friends through their tough times. Blue was her favorite color.

Magnolia will be lovingly remembered by all her Family and Friends. Left behind are her Mother Beverly Beeman, Father Shawn T Manker, Brother Kameron Shawn Manker, Grandfather Dale Beeman, Grandmother Jan Christians and her Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many Friends.

The “Celebration of Life” will be held on July 24th from 12 – 4 pm at the Park City, City Park near the skate park, casual dress. The Family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to all Friends and Family for their loving kindness and support.

We will miss her laughter, her quirks, her sweet smile, but mostly her presence.