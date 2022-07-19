Obituary: Magnolia Shawn Beeman
January 29, 2003 – July 16, 2022
Our dearly loved Maggie passed prematurely and unexpectedly at the tender age of 19. Maggie spent most of her life in Park City, where she also had attended school. She had a gentle, kind spirit and was always willing to help her friends through their tough times. Blue was her favorite color.
Magnolia will be lovingly remembered by all her Family and Friends. Left behind are her Mother Beverly Beeman, Father Shawn T Manker, Brother Kameron Shawn Manker, Grandfather Dale Beeman, Grandmother Jan Christians and her Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many Friends.
The “Celebration of Life” will be held on July 24th from 12 – 4 pm at the Park City, City Park near the skate park, casual dress. The Family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to all Friends and Family for their loving kindness and support.
We will miss her laughter, her quirks, her sweet smile, but mostly her presence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.