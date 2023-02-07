Obituary: Marcia Carrocci

March 26, 1936 – January 23, 2023

Marcia Carrocci, 86, of Scottsdale, passed away on January 23, surrounded by loved ones.

Marcia was born on March 26, 1936, to Paul and Fannie Sgutt in Minot North Dakota. When she was 8 years old, Marcia moved to Tucson Arizona with her family due to her father’s health. After graduating Tucson High in 1954, Marcia went to New Orleans to attend Sofie Newcomb –the Jewish Women’s collage at Tulane University. It was there that she met her first husband, Frank Aries. They were married and moved to his hometown of Chicago where her first son, Jonathan, was born. Shortly after that, they moved to Tucson where her two other children, Jennifer and Philip arrived.

Marcia decided that she wanted a full-time job and loved the idea of having some financial independence. She had a friend who owned a radio station in Tucson, KAIR, and Marcia was hired to answer the phone but she was terrible at the job and instead of firing her, they decided to move her in the all-male sales department, thinking that she would quit on her own. But to the huge surprise and benefit to both…Marcia excelled. She not only broke the glass ceiling – she shattered it and the first female media sells rep had arrived. And in true Marcia style, she not only opened the doors to other women, but she also pulled them through it. When women asked her how she knew that she could do the job, she would always reply with, “I didn’t know that I couldn’t”.

Not long after, Marcia rekindled a beautiful love story with her high school sweetheart, David Carrocci, and created one of the original blended families in 1968. Marcia and David relocated to Minneapolis to start their new life together and Marcia didn’t miss a beat and went down to the local acid rock radio station and became the top seller at another all-male sales department in a top 100 market. From there she was recruited to sell for WCCO, the CBS television affiliate in Minneapolis and became one of the first women to sell television advertising in the country. She enjoyed her career and was the best of the best in her field.

Marcia & David were happily married for 40 years and the treasured their summers living in Park City where they had many dear friends.

Marcia was also an avid golfer, hiker, traveler, and adventure seeker and she was committed to getting the most out of every day.

Marcia was fearless, she was brave, and she was smart, but mostly she was kind, loving, optimistic and generous. Marcia was a friend that a friend would like to have. She gave love and she was loved. She will be dearly missed by her children, Jonathan, Jennifer and Philip and her step-daughter, Toni Rainey, her grandchildren, Savannah, Aries, Jacob, Julianna, Richelle, Mathew and Noah, her sister Vera Taicher and all of her many friends and colleagues.