Obituary: Margarete Ann Victoria Gilchrist

Margarete Ann Victoria Gilchrist

April 9, 1947 – June 12, 2023

Margarete Ann Victoria Gilchrist passed away suddenly June 12, 2023 in Nampa, Idaho. Vicki was born April 9, 1947 in Americus, Georgia, the daughter of John P. Gilchrist, Jr. and Mary McMickle Gilchrist. The family later moved to Atlanta Georgia, where her father worked for the Atlanta Journal Constitution. She attended Tucker High School and Georgia State University where she studied Interior Design.

Vicki was employed as a Flight Attendant by Delta Air Lines for over 32 years and loved traveling the world and meeting new people. With her infectious smile and warm personality, Vicki made friends wherever she went. She had a way of making anyone she was talking to feel special. She was genuinely interested in what others had to say. Vicki had a positive outlook on life and lived everyday to the fullest, with enthusiasm. She was kind, and thoughtful, and a wonderful friend. In 1991 Vicki left Georgia and moved to Utah to continue her flying career and pursue her love of skiing. She established a home in Park City and made many wonderful friends. She also became an accomplished skier and always enjoyed the Park City mountain lifestyle.

Vicki was a woman of many and varied interests. She loved the Victorian historical era and for many years she owned an antique shop in Marietta, Georgia which specialized in Victorian furniture, china, art, and jewelry ( which she loved wearing!) The decor in her homes through the years reflected that passion, as did the Victorian gardens she lovingly created and nurtured.

Vicki was a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves Baseball Team and an important member of their fan club. She was in the stands on April 8, 1974 when Hank Aaron hit his historic 715th home run to break the world record. Vicki attended as many home games as she could and became known locally as “The Hat Lady” for the large, elaborately decorated hats she would wear to the games. She was often captured on the stadium teletron and on TV as she was usually seated in a prime location! Vicki attended many Braves luncheons in the Clubhouse and was present in 2014 as several prominent players were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Vicki was very interested in geneology and devoted much effort into tracing her family’s roots. She was particularly proud of her Clan McLaughlin Scottish heritage. She loved attending the annual Stone Mountain Georgia Scottish Highland Games, decked out in her Clan McLaughlin red tartan finest! She was especially fond of the Scottish bagpipes.

Vicki leaves behind her loving family and many loving friends, as well as her beloved parrott, Scarlett. She will be missed. Vicki especially loved the nighttime stars–look there and remember her. She may be gone from us here, but she will always be in our hearts.

A gathering of family and friends of Vicki Gilchrist will be held Friday, July 14 at 5:00pm at the home of Dick Watkins

12534 Ross Creek Drive

Deer Mountain UT 84036