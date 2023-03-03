Obituary: Marion R. Lintner

October 20, 1930 – February 16, 2023

Marion was born Roseannah Marion Reynolds on October 20,1930, on the family farm in Old Mesilla New Mexico. She was the 4th child of Ed and Kate Reynolds. Her grandparents were early settlers in West Texas. Marion held fond memories of her childhood days in Mesilla.

While attending New Mexico State University, Marion met Dick Lintner. Soon after graduation they were married in the First Presbyterian Church in Las Cruces. The newlyweds moved to Santa Monica California in 1954 where both were employed in the early computer world of the RAND Corporation. They bought a home in the Pacific Palisades, adopted two baby girls in 1961 and 1963, and Marion left her job to become a fulltime mom. Sadly, Dick passed away in November 1967 at age 39. Marion returned to night school at UCLA to learn computer programming. She went to work in 1968 for RAND’s System Development Corporation in Santa Monica, a company which Dick had developed.

Marion decided she and the girls needed a break from their life in Southern California. In 1973 she took a leave of absence from her job, packed up a camper and came to Park City. She bought the abandoned St John’s Swedish Lutheran Church on upper Park Avenue and preceded to restore it. She did much of the work on the interior herself and created one of the most beautiful and historically significant homes in Park City. The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. It was Marion’s primary residence until 2016. She kept her house in Pacific Palisades which she rented out for many years and continued to spend some time there.

In 1985, Marion was reintroduced to former California neighbor Jack Wells. They formed a close friendship which lasted until Jack’s passing in 2015.

In September 2018, Marion moved to Legacy Village in Sugar House where she was quite happy. She lived there until her passing in her apartment on the morning of February 16, 2023.

Marion was truly an amazing woman. She will be remembered for her spirit of adventure, her warm and outgoing manner, and her brilliant mind. She loved skiing, tennis, and long swims beyond the surf in the Pacific Ocean. Marion was an avid traveler. She also loved to entertain friends in her home. Gatherings at the Church before the Main Street parades were annual events. Marion loved to decorate and dress up for holidays – St Patrick’s Day green, Halloween witch’s hat and a Christmas Santa hat. She brought egg rolls to Easter picnics on the mountain and dubbed them “Easter Egg Rolls.”

Marion is survived by her daughter Meg Ridges (Kevin) of Victor, Montana, her daughter Betsy Lintner (Tim Mika) of Incline Village, Nevada, grandchildren Ross Byer (Jamie) of Huntington Beach, California, and Kate Byer-Rozanek (Joe) of Haden Lake, Idaho, and great grandchildren Aldrich and Lance Rozanek and Hazel Byer.

The family is planning a celebration of Marion’s life in Park City this summer. Details will be provided at a future date.