Obituary: Mark Alan Walker

May 2, 1952 – August 13, 2022

Mark Alan Walker passed away on August 13, 2022 in the early morning at his home in Park City. He was born May 2, 1952 to Ladene and Leo Walker. Mark attended Highland High School where he proved his athletic ability on the basketball and golf teams and served as the Senior Class Vice President. Mark graduated with his Masters Degree in Architecture from the University of Utah in 1977. He joined forces with Rick Otto in 1987 to form Otto-Walker Architects where he designed a multitude of custom homes and commercial buildings by hand: a true lost art and skill. His imprint is evident throughout the Park City area where he not only designed beautiful homes, but enriched the lives of his clients and their families.

Mark was a loving and devoted husband and father and a lifetime friend to so many! If you ask Mark’s children about him, they would all agree that he was not only their father, but truly one of their best friends. He was always there if you needed anything, unless you needed instructions on how to use power tools, as it could quickly turn into a Clark Griswold moment. Stories of Mark’s encounter with Christmas lights on the house are true and without exaggeration. Who could not love this man! Mark made friends wherever he went, and his friends were family. The infamous Booze Cruise will never be the same.

He was the happiest he has ever been with grand plans to make the most of the wonderful years ahead. We sadly lost a giant soul far too soon. His morning calls will be missed by many and holidays and bbq’s will never be the same without our “grillman”.

MAW a beloved name for Mark, is playing an epic round of golf, and watching the magical Moab sunsets with an Old Fashioned in hand.

Mark is survived by his loving family, Stacey (wife); children, Jamie, Andrew (Kelly), Ben (Shana), Mollie (Chad), and Megan (Kevin); grandchildren Michael, Ethan, Theodore and Henry; siblings Crayton (Nance), Melana and Dean (DeAnn). Mark was preceded in death by his wonderful parents.

Mark was truly larger than life, and he will never be forgotten and always remember his famous quote:

As you travel the highways, the byways and the airways of life on your next journey, always remember those famous words …..

“Travel Well”

GOOSHFABA!!!!

A celebration of life for Mark will be on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Utah Film Studios, 4001 Kearns Blvd, Park City, Utah. Guests are encouraged to park on the west side of the building to access the front entrance. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with his family at http://www.starksfuneral.com .

The family wishes to give special thanks to:

Otto/Walker Architects, Rick & Mel Otto, Debbie & Greg Schirf, and Utah Film Studios

In lieu of flowers please make a donation of your choice in honor of Mark Walker.