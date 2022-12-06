Obituary: Marlene Thibault

October 3, 1937 – November 17, 2022

Marlene C. Thibault passed away on November 17th, 2022, in Park City, UT. She was born on October 3rd, 1937, in Buffalo, NY, to Emma and Leif Grytten.

Marlene was a member and winner of the Chautauqua Literary Arts, a volunteer with the Sundance Film Festival, and she worked with the Chautauqua Institute Amphitheater. Marlene was an active member at both Shepherd of the Mountain Lutheran Church, in Park City, UT, and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mayville, NY. She loved the arts, symphony, ballet, and all other performing arts.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Monique (Thibault) Abbott, grandchildren, Cleo, Reagan, and Lachlan, her sisters, Judy Coburn, Karen Richardson, and Susan Reese, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thibault, her son, Richard Thibault Jr., parents, Emma and Leif Grytten, and her brother, Robert Grytten.

Funeral Services will be held on January 21st, 2022, 11am, at Shepherd of the Mountain Lutheran Church, 4051 Highway 224, Park City, UT 84098. An additional service will be held in Chautauqua, NY, at a later date, to be announced by Marlene’s daughter, Monique Abbott.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Cancer Society.