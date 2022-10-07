Obituary: Martha (Marty) Heddens

January 22, 1939 – September 24, 2022

Marty, daughter of the late Adelaide and Lawrence Keeney, was born and raised in Grinnell, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for several newspapers. Marty later studied horticulture and landscape design, and worked in that area for several satisfying years. While at Iowa State, she met her husband, Robert D. Heddens. They were married in 1961 and spent nearly 60 fulfilling and happy years together.

While living in Park City, Marty tutored at Parley’s Park Elementary, volunteered for the Kimball Art Center and in the food pantry at the Park City Christian Center. She was an active member of PEO International, a women’s philanthropic organization whose mission is funding women’s education. Her work at the Christian Center and with PEO have been extremely important to her.

Marty and Bob had two children, Richard L. Heddens (Katherine) of Park City and Kathryn L. Cowburn and grandchildren, Kendall (Bryce) Delnort, Nicole (Sam) Wankier, Zachary Heddens, Elise Heddens, Emily Jacobs, and one great grandson, Blake Delnort. Marty was preceded in death by Robert, daughter Kathryn, and granddaughter Emily. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Mowers (Gerald White) of Beloit, Wisconsin and Cynthia Cronn of Omaha, Nebraska.

Per Marty’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Park City Christian Center, (1283 Deer Valley Drive, Park City, UT 84060) or the PEO Chapter AJ in care of Mary Carlson, (PO Box 4654 Park City Utah 84060).