Obituary: Mary C “Kitty” Peters

September 13, 1946 – October 25, 2022

Born September 13, 1946, In San Luis Obispo, California to “Woody” and Sally Calloway. She died on October 25, 2022, at the age of 76 with her husband, Gene by her side.

Kitty graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1964 and married Gene in 1967. After Gene graduated from college Kitty went back to school to become a Registered Nurse graduating in 1981. She worked in the Surgery Department of Hospitals in Southern California before moving to Park City in 1996. She then worked at Saint Marks and the Huntsman Cancer Center until retiring after more than 35 years in the Operating Room. During those years she was a comfort to those in her care. She was a natural in caring for others. There was always a smile in her eyes as her face was always covered by a surgical mask.

After enjoying a couple months of “Retirement” she took a job as a cashier for the local Fresh Market in Quarry Junction where people could see her smile without the mask. Kitty will be greatly missed by the people she worked with and those who knew and lover her.

Kitty was a proud 2002 Olympic Torch Carrier lighting the torch on the “Heber Creeper” with the torch she had carried from Midway.

Her Hobbies were reading and volunteering at many triathlons both local and throughout the United States, Canada and France. Her favorite place to visit and volunteer was Hawaii where she recently celebrated her fifty-fifth anniversary this last June. She also enjoyed camping and Jet Skiing with her family.

She was preceded in death by her “Favorite” dog Comet, many cats, both parents and brother-in-law Stephen Peters.

She is survived by her husband Gene, brother Michael Calloway of Paso Robles, California and his wife Amy, and many loving nieces and nephews.