Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Leslie Hanscom

Mary Elizabeth Leslie Hanscom

December 26, 1941 – April 17, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Leslie Hanscom passed away on April 17, 2023.

Born in Passaic, New Jersey, to John and Katherine (Allen) Leslie on December 26, 1941, Mary was the second of nine children. She attended Ramsey High School and later Middlebury College, where she fell in love with Dave Hanscom and received her Bachelor of Arts in American Literature in 1963.

Mary and Dave were married in Woodstock, Vermont, the summer after their graduation. They then moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she completed a Master of Elementary Education at Western Reserve University. Mary taught at Bellefaire School for Emotionally Disturbed Children for several years while Dave completed his PhD.

They moved to Salt Lake City in the summer of 1970, then to Park City in 1978, where they raised their two sons: Brett (1970) and Greg (1972). She was active in the Christian Science Church and the Park City Interfaith Council, and also participated on various school committees before the boys went off to college, both to Middlebury. She loved to hike and cross country ski, especially with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her husband, two sons, five grandchildren (Max, Sadie, Lucia, Levi, and Chloe Hanscom), sisters Anne Turek, Julie Kibbe, and Jane Jackson, and brothers Allen and David Leslie.

She and her family have been so grateful to the staff at Elk Meadows Assisted Living for their loving and excellent care over the past seven years. They also thank the capable staff of Intermountain Home Care and Hospice, as well as Applegate Home Care and Hospice, both of whom provided invaluable support during that time.

Donations in Mary’s name could be made to Utah Open Lands (https://utahopenlands.org/remembering-mary-hanscom ).

A private celebration of her life will take place at a later time.