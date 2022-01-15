Obituary: Michael Stamm
– December 9, 2021
Michael Edward Stamm of Heber City, Utah, died peacefully in his home on December 9th, 2021. He was 75 years-old.
Michael was born in Lynwood, California and graduated from San Gabriel High School in Los Angeles in 1963. He held degrees in physics and theoretical physics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Idaho, Moscow, respectively. A scientist until the last, Michael possessed an indelibly curious mind and never stopped digging into the cutting-edge science of the day.
An Eagle Scout and avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and skier, Michael loved the mountains and spent years exploring the ranges of California, Idaho, Washington, and Utah. He hand-tied his own fishing flies, and spent a lifetime returning again and again to Henry’s Lake, Idaho, to catch just one more trout.
A passionate traveler, Michael had a large group of friends from around the world and spent many happy months in Switzerland, Austria, and Germany.
Michael is survived by his three children and their spouses, Kirstin and Derek Kramer, Liesel and Thomas Kershul, and Markus and Tewana Stamm; his sister, Karen Yeamans; his brother-in-law, Robert Yeamans; his niece, Lori Hammer-Young; and his nephew, Jay Yeamans.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
