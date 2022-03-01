Obituary: Michelle (Elle) Horne

Michelle (Elle) Horne

Provided Photo

September 14, 1987 – February 16, 2022

Passed peacefully in her sleep. Despite Michelle being in a wheelchair from a cheerleader accident at 16, years of pain and suffering she was more of an accomplished women than people of twice her age.

Michelle graduated from high school a year after her accident with her class. She went on to put herself through college at ASU and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communications. She moved to LA and immersed herself in Social Media, Design. Photography, Fashion and Art. She did several internships and became a mentor in her field. She had her very own unique style and design eye. She landed a job as the Social Media Manager @ thirteenlune. Her colleagues wrote, “ I feel so lucky I got to know Elle, even in the short amount of time. She was brilliant and chic, and I feel like she had this beautiful perspective on the world….and that she just wanted to make it a more beautiful place. I remember when Kim and I interviewed her for the job, we both instantly messaged each other that we had found our unicorn. I know she held herself to such high standards and we were all so impressed how quickly and elegantly she turned things around.”

Michelle was such a big activist for human rights. She used her platform to speak up and out. She was a fundraiser for Alexandria House for battered women, and supported many disability causes.

She was so smart and researched something until she knew about it inside and out. She had a wicked sense of humor and had the biggest smile and laugh. Most of all Elle had the biggest heart. She never wanted to be defined as “A handicap”.. Her beam shined way beyond any label there was and her talent has left a big mark. She wrote. June 8 2020.

“ Take a breath.and then keep going. I know this has been an extremely difficult and gexhausting week (and months and years and a lifetime.) for many I just hope that all of this momentum will continue and that every person keeps doing their part, also please don’t forget to take the time to heal and nourish your body, mind, and soul in whatever ways you need to.”

Graveside Services Thursday 3/3/2022 At Noon Francis Cemetery