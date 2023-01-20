Obituary: Mitchell Jamison

July 4, 1951 – November 26, 2022

On the afternoon of November 26th, 2022, Mike passed at home at the age of 71.

He and Jody were married July 25th, 1981 and with great joy welcomed their beautiful son Colton into their family on January 29th, 1995.

Mike was an avid golfer who loved playing with friends and in the league at Mountain Dell. You could always spot him by his signature cowboy hat! Forever doing projects, he would tackle and could do anything. Our garage is a testament to his belief in having the right tool for the job! He loved his Pinebrook community and home and happily served over many years as a board member on the Pinebrook Homeowners Association, Pinebrook Master Association, and Gorgoza Water Company. His contributions are manifest throughout the neighborhood.

Preceded in death by his mother and father, Edna and Leon Jamison and sister Judy Motley. Survived by his loving wife and son, Jody and Colton, sister Kathy Jamison, niece, nephews and other extended family.