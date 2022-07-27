Obituary: Nancy Ann Hornyak
February 6, 1953 – July 20, 2022
Nancy Ann Hornyak, aged 69, passed on July 20, 2022, at her home in Park City. She was born on February 6, 1953, in Hammond, Indiana to John J. and Rita Hornyak. Nancy later married Lawrence Wilsak on October 15, 1983. Together they raised four wonderful children.
She had many hobbies. From puzzles and board games, biking, gardening, and softball, to taking care of her animals. She received her Bachelor of Science from Purdue University and received her MBA from Illinois Institute of Technology. She worked at Amoco for 30 years.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Lawrence Wilsak; her three sons Michael Ottman, Nicholas Wilsak and Derek Wilsak; her two daughters Cassandra Wilsak and Khristina Wilsak and her brother David Hornyak.
She is preceded in death by her parents John J. and Rita Hornyak, her sister Roxanne Hornyak and her brother John M. Hornyak
