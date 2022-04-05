Obituary: Nicholas Ritchie Gottscho

Nicholas Ritchie Gottscho

Provided Photo

May 31, 1971 – March 26, 2022

Nicholas Ritchie Gottscho, 50, of Bernardsville, NJ, and Timber Lakes, UT, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2022 in Provo, UT. Nick was an avid skier, entrepreneur, flashy dresser, food and music enthusiast, car collector, animal lover, and gardener. Above all, he was loyal and loving toward his family and friends. Nick will always be remembered for his open, kind, and accepting heart.

Born in Morristown, NJ, on May 31, 1971, to Oscar and Margaret Farrelly Gottscho, Nick grew up in nearby Bernardsville, attended public and private schools, and graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY.

An avid skier since a small child, Nick loved a bluebird day and fresh powder. Capable on all terrain, Nick preferred to ski on wide open slopes, carving elegant turns. Most days he skied at Park City, but he also enjoyed Snowbasin and holidays at Jackson Hole with his closest friends. Despite spending winters in Utah the last several years, Nick maintained his membership with the Amateur Ski Club of New York, Mad River Glen, where ASCNY’s lodge is located, remained a favorite and nostalgic mountain where his mother taught him and his siblings how to ski.

Nick was a real “foodie” and enjoyed informal “cooking competitions” with his lifelong friends. In the 1990s, he was an investor in the food distribution business Campagne Specialty Foods in Park City and was the founding investor in the coffee shop Bumps N Grinds, which is still located at the resort base twenty years later.

Like many in the ski industry, Nick held several jobs in the hospitality business, including at Goldener Hirsch Inn and Black Bear Lodge. He was a ski instructor at various times, notably at Scotch Valley in Stamford, NY while in college, and, true to his sense of humor and zest for a splashy presence, was a self-appointed “après ski” instructor and “leisure consultant.” Nick was well known and celebrated for a unique sense of style and his playfully loud, colorful outfits, whether worn on the slopes, around town, or within social gatherings. Nick enjoyed a wide variety of music and attended several bluegrass festivals over the years.

Nick was passionate and vastly knowledgeable about cars. He had a real talent for finding great car investments. He enjoyed going to car shows where he focused on late 60s and early 70s models. He owned five cars and was particularly proud of his vintage Toyota Land Cruiser and Datsun Fairlady convertible from that era.

Nick loved animals, especially Basset Hounds. During his early years in Park City, his rescue dog Cooper was deemed the unofficial mayor and secured a place of honor with Nick in a town parade during the 2002 Winter Olympics. Most recently Nick was gifted a new Basset puppy by his nephews which he named Tally-ho or “Tally,” as he affectionately called her. Nick enjoyed caring for Tally and she in return found great comfort nestling in his arms. Many friends would describe Nick as an “animal whisperer” since there was no animal that didn’t love him, including the Mule deer he regularly fed behind his home.

In addition to his other interests, Nick cared for and loved the outdoors, and enjoyed nothing more than spending the morning gardening. Though he looked forward to the springtime return of lush greenery in New Jersey, he felt more at home here in the expansive beauty of the Wasatch Mountains.

Nick is survived by his loving and supportive brothers, Jonathan Gottscho and Chris Gottscho, sister in-law Susie Gottscho, nephews Teddy and George, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Mathilde, and his parents.

For the past many years, Nick actively contributed to causes that support human rights. He believed that everyone deserves to be loved and respected, without judgment. To impactfully honor Nick’s life, his family has established a fund in his name through the Community Foundation of New Jersey. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Community Foundation of New Jersey for credit to the Nicholas Ritchie Gottscho Fund: PO Box 338, Morristown, NJ 07963-0338.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 12 noon at Utah Olympic Park. Guests are asked to meet at the base and a shuttle will bring them to the Women’s Start for the service.