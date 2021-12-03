Obituary: Pamela Jean Andersen
November 17, 1957 – November 12, 2021
Pamela Jean Andersen came into this world like a shooting star on November 17, 1957 and joined the family of Wynn and Evelyn Andersen. She beat this level and moved up to the next way too soon on November 12, 2021. Pam was an adventurous and curious child who flourished under the unconditional love of her parents. She was very athletic and developed a love of basketball. She starred at Box Elder High School and went on to earn an athletic scholarship to the University of Utah where she played four years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. Pam went to study massage therapy at the Atlanta School of Massage in Atlanta, Georgia. Massage became her passion and she spent her life healing others with compassion and her skilled touch. She started Park City massage therapy business in 1991 which grew to become one of the most successful and respected massage therapy business in the Park City area. Pam developed the Quantum Massage technique and theory which she taught to many therapists over the years. Pam Loved her family and was the favorite aunt who played video games with the nephews and niece. Pam loved her partners Diana Peterson and Aldena Brown and her departure has left a hole in all our hearts. A family memorial will be held on December 5th.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User