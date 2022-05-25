Obituary: Patricia Drewry Sanger
– November 21, 2021
A celebration of life service for Patricia Drewry Sanger, will be held June 4th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Park City, UT at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. The address is 4595 Silver Springs Dr. All who knew her are welcome! We will have a service followed by a reception. Please join us!
