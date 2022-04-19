Obituary: Patricia Kaye Baerny-Woodman-Roberts

Patricia Kaye Baerny-Woodman-Roberts

February 20, 1953 – April 7, 2022

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘WOW! What a Ride!!’” – Hunter S. Thompson.

A celebration of life for Patricia Kaye Roberts will be held 04-22-2022 from 5pm to 8pm (open house) at 4383 Kilby Road, Park City, UT 84098. All who would like to join are welcome.

Patricia (Pat) had a passion for people and animals. Pat’s life was an expression of her compassion, love, hard work and commitment to making this world a better place. She loved her family, nature, animals, rocks, astrology, numerology, handwriting analysis, gardening, and giving advice.

Pat was born February 20, 1953 to Lee and Ann Baerny in Tacoma, Washington. Pat was proud of her Swiss Heritage; both of her parents were the children of immigrants from Switzerland and grew up on dairy farms in the state of Washington. Young Pat was an exceptionally hard worker; as a child she picked berries in the summer with her siblings, in High school she worked at Pay-N-Save drug store, and one summer during college she worked on a crab processing ship in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. She was extremely proud to have paid her own way through college. In 1975 she received her BA in Psychology from Western Washington State College in Bellingham (now Western Washington University). After college, Pat moved to Garden Grove, CA and worked as a counselor at a youth crisis facility. There she met her first husband Marshall Woodman and together they moved to Park City, Utah where Pat worked as head waitress at the Carbide Lamp Restaurant on historic Main Street. On August 30, 1983 Pat brought the light of her life, Melissa Taylor Woodman, into the world. Pat was dedicated to sharing her love of the outdoors with Melissa. She was forever proud of the fact that she started Melissa skiing at 16 months old (everyone around her to hear it knew this well) and was delighted when Melissa started speeding past Momma up on the mountain.

Pat was working at the USPS in SLC, UT when she met her soul mate James “Jim” Ace Roberts. They created a family with Melissa and his two children Jared and Brittany. Pat and Jim were together for 33 years and together built their own little kingdom, including a dog lodging facility which has thrived for over 20 years. Recently they decided to retire and enjoy the good life; they loved exploring the outdoors, camping, and looking for rocks, sea glass, and fossils.

In October of 2020 Pat was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Jim comforted her and took care of her until the end. She was tough as nails and fought until the very end. Her will, her strength, and passion to live for her family (and care for her granddogs Izzadora and Coconut) made a lifelong impression on those who witnessed it.

She was freed from her pain on April 7th, 2022 peacefully and surrounded by her family Jim, Mick, Connie, Diego and her girls (Coconut, Izzadora, Melissa, and Brittany).

Pat’s infectious smile, her quick wit, and her deep compassion for others will be truly missed but never forgotten. In her words, “keep smiling, your smile is so beautiful”.