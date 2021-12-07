Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Drewry Sanger
– November 21, 2021
GREAT FALLS – Patricia ‘Pat’ Drewry Sanger passed away peacefully in Great Falls, MT on November 21st, 2021. Pat was born in Charlottesville, Virginia September 20, 1940. She came to Great Falls via New York, and before that was a longtime resident of Park City, Utah. She is survived by her younger brother and sister, two sons and a daughter, their spouses, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a great friend to many and will be missed. Her passion for helping others, especially through Arts-Kids in Park City and in Whiterocks, will be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends. A memorial service will be held in late spring/early summer in Park City, UT 2022 per her request to include many of her friends from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. All who knew her are welcome; please reach out to Stephanie for the date of the memorial service.
