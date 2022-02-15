Obituary: Peggy Marty
November 22, 1950 – February 5, 2022
Peggy Marty, resident of Woodland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2022. She treasured her family, friends, church and horses. Her quick wit and humor could bring a much-needed laugh or smile to any occasion.
Peggy was born in Boulder, Colorado and moved to Park City, Utah in 1969. Along with her loving husband, she raised her children in Silver Creek, later moving to Woodland to build her dream home, Silver Creek Ranch. She was a legend in the real estate industry, serving as President of the Park City Board of Realtors as well as many senior advisory positions within the industry and mentored many young agents. Peggy was a renowned equestrian, breeding, raising and showing Paint horses. It was with these beautiful horses that she, her daughter, Kresta and her granddaughter, Hailey won thirteen world titles.
Survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Mike Marty. Her devoted daughter, Kresta Richardson and son (also business partner), Tyler Richardson (Christy). Adoring grandchildren, Hailey and Cody Richardson, Josh, Jesse and Kaedyn Marty, as well as the many children who lovingly called her Nana. Dear stepmother to Adam Marty (Ali) and M’lissa Titus (John). Sister of Jim Armstrong and cherished aunt to countless nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made on Peggy’s behalf to one of the following charities, the Child Justice Center (https://ccjsummitcounty.wildapricot.org) or Best Friends Animal Society’s Horse Haven (https://bestfriends.org/).
