Obituary: Peggy Sue Hurt
– November 14, 2021
Peggy Sue Hurt passed away November 14, 2021. She was born March 3, 1945 in Marion, Indiana, to Charles and Naomi Katz Nash. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00am This service will be live-streamed: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84428787305?pwd=YWw1R2ZiR0RrNG4rcDVHN2h1QUlJQT09
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User