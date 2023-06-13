Obituary: Phyllis June Nordstrom
June 18, 1931 – June 5, 2023
“You raise me up”
Phyllis June Nordstrom, passed away quietly just before her 92nd birthday on 5 June 2023 with her daughters at her bedside. Phyllis was known for her elegant style and her engaging and social personality. Her greatest gift was her ability to listen and help lift others. She was married 68 years to the love of her life, Erik Alve, who passed in October 2021. Hers was a full and rich life filled with love, friends, music, travel, education, career, and a devoted family.
Phyllis is survived by her adoring children June Nordstrom Player (husband Peter), Kirsten Nordstrom (partner Magic), and Sonja Nordstrom; two grandchildren, Erik (wife Kasia) and Stefanie (husband Cody); three great grandchildren Tyler, Ania, and Wild; and many nieces, nephews, and their children too in the U.S., Åland, Sweden, and Canada.
A celebration of her life will be held later this summer in Park City for family and dear friends.
Follow this link for a more detailed obituary:
https://www.probstfamilyfunerals.com/obituaries/Phyllis-Nordstrom/#!/Obituary
