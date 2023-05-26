Obituary: Polly Hurst Reynolds

July 15, 1957 – April 23, 2023

Polly Sue Hurst Reynolds passed away on April 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Born in Casper, Wyoming to Donald and Diane (Tripp) Hurst on July 15, 1957, Polly Sue was the youngest of four children (Pam, David, and Bill). She moved to Salt Lake City (Holladay), Utah in 1960 when she was two years old. She attended Olympus High School and later the University of Utah where she was a Mentor of Sorority pledges and Treasurer of the Pi Beta Phi (“Pi Phi”) Sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology in June of 1980. She then obtained a Teaching Degree from Westminster College in 1984.

She worked several jobs during and after school, including as a ski instructor at Park City Ski Area, a fitness instructor and night manager at the Sports Mall Metro in Salt Lake City. Polly met Charlie (Chip) at the Metro in 1985 and they started dating. She then began her career as a Teacher at Jordan High School where she taught Biology, Chemistry, and Civics from 1986 to 1988.

Chip and Polly moved to Park City in 1987 and were married at St. Mary’s Old Town Chapel in Park City in 1988. She then left her teaching career to raise her two children, Charlie Jr. (1989) and Elizabeth (1995). Polly was very active in the neighborhood and Park City community establishing a wonderful network of great friends through playgroup, bunko, and various book, garden, and dinner clubs. She dedicated a tremendous amount of volunteer time and was very active with numerous organizations, including St. Mary’s Church, where she served as the Co-Chair of Sub for Santa for several years, Parley’s Park Elementary School, the Park City Ski Team, among many more.

The family would like to thank the tremendous Doctors, Nurses, PA’s and medical staff LDS Hospital, Intermountain Healthcare, and MD Anderson for their loving and excellent care over the last several months.

Polly is survived by her husband, two children, sister, two brothers, many relatives and countless friends. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sibling, friend, athlete, adventurer, teacher, student, philosopher, and lover of life. We will miss her more than words can tell, and she will forever remain in our hearts, minds, and souls.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Polly’s name to a charity or foundation meaningful to you, or Race Swami at https://raceswami.org/donate .

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Park City on Friday, June 2nd at 11am, followed by a Celebration of Life from 12-2pm. Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend.