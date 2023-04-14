Obituary: Ralph Miles
August 11, 1942 – April 8, 2023
Ralph Albert Miles, passed away on April 8, 2023 in his home in Snyderville. He was born on August 11, 1942, in the Miners Hospital in Park City, to Milton & Oral Miles. He married, the love of his life, Karan Durrant, on December 18, 1962. He loved the family that she provided him. He cherished his Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. In his spare time Ralph could be found in Lake Powell recreating with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. His favorite pastime was hanging out in his yard barbequing, gardening and visiting with loved ones. Ralph enjoyed playing and watching every sport known to mankind. Go Aggies! Full obituary available at http://www.ProbstFamilyFunerals.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.