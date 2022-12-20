Obituary: Rebecca Loraine Stewart Wood

December 11, 1958 – December 6, 2022

Rebecca Loraine Stewart Wood, age 63, departed this world for her heavenly home on December 6, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray, Utah. She was surrounded by family and friends throughout a courageous nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Her indomitable spirit was never defeated as she displayed grace and perseverance in sharing her faith and encouraging those around her.

Becky was born on December 11, 1958, in Oelwein, Iowa, to James and Norma Stewart. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1977 and Iowa State University in 1981 with a BS degree in Early Child Development, specializing in children with learning disabilities. She taught in schools across the country and around the world. She was certi?ed as a parent coach by Connected Families and loved coaching and encouraging parents on how to make a loving and lasting impact with their children.

She was married to Douglas Edward Wood on August 16, 1980. Together, they raised four children, Amy, Jacob, Benjamin, and Thomas, while living in Kansas and Ohio and abroad in China, Russia, and the Philippines. She met many famous people throughout her life, yet her greatest joy came from interacting with and encouraging children and their parents everywhere.

Her soft, gentle spirit and legacy of wisdom, grace, and peace will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Wood (Park City, Utah); her mother, Norma Stewart (Oelwein, Iowa); her children, Amy (Casey) Mulvihill (Bend, Oregon), Jacob (Kimberly) Wood (Houston, Texas), Benjamin (Alexandra) Wood (Los Angeles, California), and Thomas (Mackenzie) Wood (Durham, North Carolina); her grandchildren, Lucille Mulvihill, George Mulvihill, James Wood, Randolph Nathaniel Wood, Audrey Wood, and David Wood; and her siblings, Matthew (Diana) Stewart (Oelwein, Iowa), Christine (Charles) Hurley (Des Moines, Iowa) and Mark (Karen) Stewart

(Oelwein, Iowa). She will also be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Stewart, her foster brother, Andrew Hinze, and her grandparents, James and Florence Stewart and Raymond and Helene Brandt.

Memorial services were held in Park City, Utah, on December 10, 2022, with graveside services in Iowa planned for Summer 2023.

The family suggests contributions in her honor may be made to Connected Families (connectedfamilies.org) or Joshua Christian Academy (gotjosh.org).