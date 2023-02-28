Obituary: Richard Seth Wood

May 7, 1942 – February 22, 2023

Richard Seth Wood, age 80 years, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on February 22, 2023, after a long battle with dementia. He is survived by his devoted wife, Toni Wood, who saw him through every step of the journey. He is also survived by his two sons, John “Darin” and James “Daryl” Wood; grandchildren Gabrialle, Zephan, Maddox and Brody; sister, Teddie Jr.; brothers, Jamie and David Wood; and his step-family, Lora, Graham, Riley, Cole, Adam, Kyle Smith and Ezra and Cathy Walsh. Richard is preceded in death by his father Seth, mother, Teddie, and sister Saundra Kaye.

Born in Rexburg, Idaho to Seth and Edna “Teddie” Wood, Richard was also known to some as “Dick,” or by his Naval Aviator call name, “Woody.” He was an adventurous soul who was given a second chance at life as a toddler who was saved from drowning by an Eagle Scout. Richard lived that second chance to the fullest. He loved motorcycle touring the west and abroad, golf and skiing, and was an accomplished marksman.

Richard was a 43-year sober member of AA, and served for decades as an inspiration to others on the sobriety journey. Recently, he proudly told his son Darin, “it worked,” playing on a famous quote from the 12 Steps.

Richard “Woody” served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Aviator during the Vietnam war, completing many successful missions behind enemy lines. Later in his career, he worked as a Flight Capitan at Western Airlines and at Delta Airlines until he retired in 2002.

Richard will be missed deeply by those who love him and by those he inspired throughout his life. His light and spirit will be passed through the generations.

In lieu of flowers, Richard requested consideration of a donation to The Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

A friends and family gathering will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10:00-10:45 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM at the Old Mill 2nd Ward, 715 East 600 South, Heber City, Utah 84032. Graveside services will take place on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Rexburg Cemetery, 350 W Moran View Rd, Rexburg, ID 83440. To stream the services, please visit: probstfamilyfunerals.com