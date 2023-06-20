Obituary: Richard Williams

Richard Williams

Provided Photo

December 1, 1951 – June 12, 2023

Richard Treat Williams, 71, a resident of North Road, passed away June 12, 2023 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Treat was born in Stamford, CT on December 1, 1951 the son of the late Richard Norman and Marian (Andrew) Williams. He attended school in Kent CT at The Kent School and received his Bachelor degree from Franklin and Marshall in PA. As passionate as Treat was an actor, he was even more passionate about his family and home in Vermont. He brought light and love to everyone who met him, and his beautiful smile and unbridled laughter would fill each room he entered with warmth and joy. He was the kindest, most caring person you could ever hope to meet. His sense of humor was unmatched, especially his penchant for groan-worthy dad jokes (both beloved and bemoaned by his children). He loved to post daily on Instagram and Twitter, sharing his joyous life with friends and fans around the world. He was the rarest kind of person, truly one in a million and larger than life. An avid pilot since the age of fifteen, Treat had a deep love for flying, a bird to the wind. Ironically, the same man who would backflip and barrel roll in his T6-Texan stunt plane couldn’t get within fifty feet of a Ferris Wheel because of his fear of heights. Still, as long as he was in the cockpit, he knew he was in control. Nowhere was he more free than when he was in the sky, looking down at his family as they waved from their farm below, Treat showing his love by waving right back with the plane’s wings. A consummate artist, the man was a master of his craft who brought all of his extraordinary personality to every performance. But beyond acting and singing, Treat was an all around glorious human being. It’s hard to imagine a family loving their father and husband more than Treat’s family loves him, and the outpouring of love from across the globe is a testament to the depth and breadth of his effect on the world. A life and legacy most people could only dream of. His passing leaves a hole in our lives that can never be filled, but his indomitable spirit lives on forever. Treat loved his family more than words could ever describe. He was the best husband, friend, and father imaginable. He loved everyone with his entire soul and anyone who was lucky enough to know him knew how extraordinary he truly was. We will miss him so dearly. We cannot express enough what a rock he was for our family. To you, our dear father, husband, friend, uncle, and brother: we love you endlessly.Treat is survived by his wife Pamela (Van Sant) Williams of Manchester Center, whom he married in Weston Vermont on June 25 1988, his son Richard Gill Williams also of Manchester Center, his daughter Elinor Claire Williams of Los Angeles, California, his sister Lynn Williams of Branford, CT., and her children Stephanie Feigin (Dan, Jackson & Dylan Feigin) Sarah Verhoeff (Silvia Crompton), sister in law Susan Gill (Alexandra Ward with Saren & Rowan Hawthorne), Brother in law Robert Gill (Montana & Connor Gill), brother in law David Brown (Samantha Brown), predeceased by his parents Marion & Richard N. Williams, and sister Andrea Williams. At the request of the family funeral services will be private. If friends desire, donations in Treat’s memory may be made to NAACP, PLANNED PARENTHOOD, & GREEN PEACE or wherever your heart calls you. To send the family personal condolences please visit http://www.sheafuneralhomes.com . The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.