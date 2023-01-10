Obituary: Robyn Leah-Anne Avitable
July 12, 1954 – January 1, 2023
Robyn Leah-Anne Avitable passed away on January 1st, 2023, in her home in Midway, Utah.
Robyn was born to Howard and Eileen Smith on July 12th, 1954, in Quincy, Massachusetts. She married her dear husband James Robert Avitable on September 6th, 1975.
She had many hobbies she enjoyed with her husband including skiing, tennis, rollerblading, hiking, and travelling domestically and internationally. Robyn proudly graduated from Mass. General Hospital with a diploma in the school of nursing. She jumped at the opportunity to learn open heart surgery and received her CRNFA Certification, leading her to become an expert in her field until she retired.
Robyn is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Avitable; Her children Adam, Meagan, and Sean;
Father Howard J. Smith; Brothers Kevin, Brian, and Howard. She was preceded in death by her mother Eileen G. Smith who passed from Alzheimer’s several years ago.
A Funeral Mass for Robyn will be held on January 7th, 2023, at 10:00 AM with friends and family gathering at 9:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd, Park City, UT 84060. To stream the services, please visit: https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/83183/hash:93DA84DA5F77DD98
