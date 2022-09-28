Obituary: Shirlene McAffee

December 27, 1943 – September 25, 2022

Shirlene (Pitt) McAffee (78), surrounded by her family, died peacefully on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at her home in Kamas, Utah. Born December 27th, 1943 in Coalville, Utah to Alan William “Bud” Pitt and Nettie La Von (Gibbons) Pitt.

Raised in Kamas, Utah where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Floyd Dallan McAffee in 1960.

Survived by her three sisters Barbara Ann (Jack) Sargent; Linda Kay (Ray) Van Tassell; and Melonie SunDee (Pitt) Thomas; two brothers Alan Shayne Pitt and Bradley B Pitt; son Gragn McAffee; four daughters Shamby (Tim) Polychronis, B’Andra (Benjamin) Larsen, DeLys (Michael) Boone, and Zont’l (Brody) Price; and nine grandchildren.

Shirlene had excellent skills as a court reporter professional typist of many years. Later, she was the greeting face and voice of the Park City Chamber of Commerce from 1987 to 2020.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, September 30th, 2022 between 6pm-8pm at The Red Barn, 4300 North UT 32, Oakley, UT 84055.