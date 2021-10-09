Obituary: Spencer Wesley Allen

Spencer Wesley Allen

Provided Photo

September 21, 1970 – September 10, 2021

Spencer was born in Anderson, IN and afterward lived in New York and Vermont. When his stepfather, Will Lange, offered Spencer to move with him to Utah in 1983, he jumped at the chance to live in a cool ski town. His mother, Sella Pals, moved from New York to Park City in 1985 and Spencer then made his home with her.

Spencer grew up in Park City in the eighties. He was high-spirited, popular and had many passions. At the top were skiing, football and drumming. When skiing he was known to do multiple 360s and jump off cliffs. Although he was highly intelligent he was not studious, unless he needed to improve his grades to play football. He diligently practiced his drums and could be seen playing with a rock band in local bars by the time he was 16.

His friends appreciated his jokes and envied him for his fearlessness. Spencer was the ultimate class clown, the life of the party, and everyone loved him.

Tall, blonde and handsome, he could charm any girl or woman with his compliments, generosity and laughter. He was crazy about the outdoors, fishing and snowmobiling. He loved animals and was survived by his beloved dog Roxy.

Spencer had a strong work ethic and loved to cook and worked in many restaurants in Park City, learning from the best. Later, with his mother, he opened Spencer’s Wyoming Grill in Evanston, WY.

From an early age Spencer struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder. When he lived in Indiana 18 months ago, he was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia, a rare blood disease. He returned to his beloved Utah a year ago physically weak and unable to fight his addictions. His girlfriend/fiance Chandra took care of him in Logan.

Spencer peacefully passed away in Park City.

Donations would be gratefully accepted at Valley Camp Recreation and Rehabilitation Center. https://www.valleycamputah.com/get-involved

Spencer would appreciate the support.

Sella Pals, Will Lange, Suze Weir (Lange)