Obituary: Stephen Ralph Fullmer

June 3, 1948 – January 29, 2023

Stephen Ralph Fullmer (Steve), 74, passed away in his loving family’s arms on Sunday, January 29th, after valiantly fighting cancer with much determination and grace. Steve was born June 3, 1948, to Ralph and Dee Fullmer and grew up in Provo, Utah, where he had much success in playing sports, but football is where he found his niche, playing for Provo High School, receiving many trophies and accolades. He served our country in the National Guard for ten years in the engineering department and was also an Eagle Scout and received his Three Palms. He married Paula Petersen (Sabey), and they had five children together: Christopher (Rowana), Kellie, Capri (Elias), Kyle (Heather) and Kasee (Krystal) They made their home in the early years in Henderson, NV, where he loved to take the family out boating on Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and ran/operated Fullmer Masonry for many years before moving back to Utah, where he fell in love with the beauty of Wallsburg and built his first home there. Steve and Paula divorced and he later married Lloydonna (Donda) Edwardson, and they had two children together: Lancia (Brandon), Bryant (Cheyenne), and Anthony (Krishna).

Our dad was a lover of adventure. There was never a dull weekend where you didn’t find yourself boating or muddin’ up in the mountain or strolling through the swap meets. Antique shops were his favorite, and he loved to collect old war memorabilia. He had a soft spot for dogs, especially for Mopar, his beloved English bulldog. He was a block/brick layer and taught all of his kids to mix mud and to keep him supplied, with him yelling out, “I need mud, where’s the mud?” until we loaded him up. He owned and operated a few video stores, and every night, you could be sure to find him on the couch with his Coke, Lay’s potato chips and a movie blasting on the TV. He was first in line for all the roller coasters and loved high speed, which explains his love for drag racing his Cuda, which his youngest son is now enjoying, and collecting all the Mopar cars he could possibly fit on his side of the mountain. Steve could drive anything with skill and later on in life, started a transportation business, Bear Transportation in Park City, where everyone he drove for loved him and called on him often.

Growing up with Dad, we went to every car show this side of the Rocky Mountains, where at one of the shows, he finally sold his “baby,” a ’60 convertible Vette, which he built from the frame up. He also taught all of his kids how to shoot, hunt, and how to balance 2 adults, 3 kids and a dead deer on a Tote Gote. Steve and Donda eventually divorced, but Donda was his partner and friend in every way. She took care of him the last years of his life, 24/7, ran him to all his appointments, prayed for him and kept him fighting and encouraged until the very end.

Dad, your laughter and your twinkling eyes I know will shine down on all of us from heaven, where you are embracing your parents and your special grandson, Gabe, who left early to prepare a spot for you. You raised some of the toughest kids ever and I know you did your best. We will keep fighting the good fight, until we meet again.

Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, brother in law Jerry Aitken, and grandson, Gabriel. He is survived by Donda (Phil), his sister Lynnda Aitkin, his 7 children, 23 grandkids and 4 great grandkids.

There will be a viewing held Friday, February 3, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, from 6-8 PM and funeral services will be held Saturday, February 4, at the LDS chapel at 494 West Main Canyon Road, Wallsburg, with a viewing starting at 9:30 AM and the services beginning at 11 AM, and interment at the Wallsburg Cemetery.

A webcast of the service will be available at http://www.walkersanderson.com where memories and condolences may also be shared.