Obituary: Steven Olsen

August 31, 1951 – November 23, 2022

On Wednesday November 23, 2022, our loving father, Steven (Steve) Glen Olsen passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by his three daughters, Amanda, Megan, and Melissa.

Steve was born on August 31, 1951 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Lorenzo and Janice Olsen. He was the eldest of four children. He is preceded in death by his mother, Janice and is survived by his father, Lorenzo, his sister Debbie, two younger brothers, Rodney and Roland, his three daughters, six grandchildren, and the mother of his children, Melanie.

Steve loved his family and until the day he passed, his family was the most important thing in the world to him.

Those who knew Steve, knew him for being incredibly hard-working and someone that would offer a stranger a $100 or give them the shirt off his back if they needed it. Giving, and daily phone calls to check-in with his family, is how he showed his love. He loved to share stories about his family, his business, and all the interesting people he met throughout the years.

Steve was also known as someone who didn’t like to sit still. His nervous energy combined with his hard-work, helped him build a successful spa business in Park city that he ran with his business partner, (also a Steve) for 30 + years.

When he wasn’t working or spending time with his family, you would find him on the golf course. He made a lot of friends through golf, and some of his best friends were from his golf group, “The Kamas Mafia”.

We are so sad at the passing of our dad, but have peace knowing he is with his mother and enjoying the perfect ‘greens’ in heaven. Please join us in a ‘Celebration of Life’ on December 12th, 2022 from 11am – 2pm @ Soldier Hollow Grill. Address: 1370 Soldier Hollow Ln Dr, Midway, UT 84049

Website: https://soldierhollowgrill.com/

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Primary Children’s Hospital would bring a smile to our dad’s face.