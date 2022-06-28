Obituary: Susan Johnson

March 18, 1964 – June 22, 2022

Susan Wautraud Johnson entered this world March 18, 1964 to parents Wautraud “Wally” and Walter Johnson, joining her brother Michael in Fairfield, California.

Susan’s zest for life, love and hot air balloons brought her to Park City Utah in 1992. Continuing her career in title and escrow, Susan worked for First American and continued her successful career by establishing Metro National Title for Rodney Newman as one of the premiere title companies in Park City.

In 1999, Susan welcomed her person into the world, Sonoma Wayan Mougenot and from that day forward, spent boundless energy towards the health and happiness of her soul mate and daughter.

Susan manifested what she wanted in her life and was successful in living every adventure with fierceness and passion. An avid traveler, Susan circumvented the world in 3 months and visited 5 continents. Her mission was to love and be loved and showed us all by example how to “seize life”.

Her passions were unlimited but included music, dancing, garage sales, the men in her life, sunsets, the moon, being by water and NOW.

Susan left this world June 22, 2022 after a long and hard-fought battle against cancer surrounded by love, her daughter and her best friend; her mother.

For acts of kindness and condolences, please direct to Sonoma Mougenot: 73 Vantage Court, Park City, UT 84060 / P.O. Box 681628, Park City, UT 84068

A celebration of life is planned for the evening of Friday, July 8th. Information to follow on Facebook.