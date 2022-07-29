Obituary: Susan Ruttenberg
July 19, 1938 – July 23, 2022
Susan Rucker Ruttenberg passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Bickford Senior Living of Spotsylvania. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 19, 1934 to Marie Roberts Rucker and Louis S.D. Rucker, III.
Susan is survived by her two sons, Christian G. Waller and Carter M. Waller with wife Liselotte; her granddaughter, Milana Marie Waller; Milana’s mother, Kristin M. Bowman; and grandson, A.J. Wright.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tamara Marie Waller; the love of her life, her husband, Herb Ruttenberg; and the father of her children, Bill Waller.
Susan enjoyed traveling, distance-running, snow skiing, hosting social gatherings, fine-wines and spending time with her granddaughter. She was once known as the “Lighting Lady of Park City, Utah,” where she lived for decades and owned a store, Park City Lighting, before moving to Fredericksburg, Virginia to be with her sons and granddaughter. Susan was also beloved by the terrific caregivers of Bickford for constantly asking about their children and complimenting their smiles and shoes.
A celebration of life will be held in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please give to your local hospice organization.
Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.
