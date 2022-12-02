Obituary: Tanner Stratton

December 9, 1999 – October 30, 2022

Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.

Tanner’s greatest passion was flying airplanes. He was in the process of applying for a position with major passenger airlines with the hope of being a commercial pilot for Delta Airlines. Tanner was also an avid hiker and mountain biker.

Tanner is survived by his parents Michelle Stratton and Richard Stratton in addition to his maternal and paternal grandparents and caring friends Anthony and Gabe. He leaves numerous friends in Arizona and Utah, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tanner’s friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at the Sprague Branch Public Library in Salt Lake City on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 3:30 PM-5:00 PM. There will also be a televised web Zoom version of the services for those who are unable to attend in person.