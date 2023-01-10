Obituary: Terence Michael Mullane

May 5, 1943 – December 19, 2022

Terence Michael Mullane (Terry) of Park City, Utah died from Alzheimer’s Disease on December 19,2022, at the age of 79. After a beautiful prayer by longtime friend Bob Bussen, Terry took his final breath and passed peacefully into eternal life.

Terry was born May 5, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio to Patrick and Mary Ann (Dicks) Mullane. He was raised with his two younger brothers and two younger sisters in Kansas City, Missouri where he attended Rockhurst High School and Rockhurst College.

After graduating from college, Terry fulfilled his lifelong dream of flying airplanes. Upon completion of Aviation Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy in August 1966. The “Wiley Mule” proudly flew A-4, F-4, and F-8 fighter jets and completed two tours of duty in the Mediterranean and Vietnam.

In 1973, Terry was honorably discharged from the Navy and began a 30-year career as a pilot for Delta Airlines – his dream job. It was the perfect combination of his passions for flying and travel. The “job” took him all over the world, but his two favorite landing spots were France and Ireland, often traveling to both even after retirement.

As if one career wasn’t enough, Terry attended Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta, Georgia, and was admitted to the Georgia Bar Association in 1981. When he wasn’t flying, he practiced family law.

After raising his family in Atlanta, Terry moved to Park City, Utah in 1988, where he resided until his death. Park City allowed him to spend his summers on the golf course and his winters on the ski slopes. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church sharing his beautiful voice in the choir most Sunday mornings.

Terry was a most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Eileen. His three children: Sean Mullane (Heather) of Chapel Hill, North Caroline; Shannan Stegman (Jeff) of Orlando, Florida; and Carey Nikolaisons (Villy) of Sun Valley, Idaho. Ten grandchildren: Taegan, Niall and Xue Mullane; Hanna and Michael Stegman; Tanner (Quincy), Madison and Luke Marcouiller; and Jake and Aija Nikolaisons. And a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January, 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, White Pine Canyon Rd., Park City, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Alzheimer’s Association Utah Chapter (12894 S. Pony Express Rd., Suite 300, Draper, Utah 84020).

Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.