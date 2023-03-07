Obituary: Thelma Latchis Carvelas

July 11, 1930 – February 25, 2023

Thelma Latchis (“Terry”) Carvelas passed away at age 92 on February 25, 2023, in Park City, UT. Terry was born on July 11, 1930, in Brattleboro, VT to Spero D. and Koula Katsimanis Latchis. Terry’s father and his three brothers, Peter, Emmanuel, and John built the historic Latchis Memorial Theater and Hotel located in downtown Brattleboro in 1938 in dedication to their father, Demetrius P. Latchis, who immigrated to Brattleboro from Greece in 1901. The Latchis Theater and Hotel is currently owned/managed by the Brattleboro Arts Initiative and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Terry was raised in a close-knit Greek American family and spent her childhood in Brattleboro, VT where she attended Brattleboro High School and was a member of the Ski Patrol at Hogback Ski Area. She is survived by her three younger brothers who include James of Brattleboro, VT, George of Burbank, CA and Kenneth Latchis, M.D of Bethesda, MD. Terry attended Wheaton College in Norton, MA where she graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in languages. In September 1952, Terry married James L. Carvelas, M.D. of Youngstown, OH (deceased) and in 1960 they moved to Rye, NY where they lived for 34 years before moving to Park City, UT in 1994.

Terry devoted much of her young adult life to raising her five children and serving various church and community organizations. Terry and Jim were founding members of their church, The Greek Orthodox Church of our Saviour in Rye, NY, which opened in 1961. Terry was a devout and valued member of the church’s Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was very artistic and creative and loved knitting sweaters, shawls and hats and was also a prolific painter of oils and watercolors specializing in landscapes. Additionally, she was a high gourmet chef of Greek heritage dishes and pastries. Terry and her aunt and business partner, Sophia Lyras, formed Enchanted Cottage Creations, Inc. from 1985-1998 which sold various arts & crafts created by them and others.

Terry had many long and enduring friendships over her lifespan and will be remembered for her intellect, sense of humor, and love of her family. She was an exemplary loving person and gentle darling and will be dearly missed by all for her kind nature, generosity, beauty, and humor. Terry is survived by her five children, Lou, Paul, Philip, Don and Ann Fullerton as well as her son-in-law, John Fullerton, daughter-in-law, Julia Carvelas (Phil’s wife), and Terry’s two grandchildren, Daniel and Ethan Carvelas.

Graveside committal services will be held in the springtime in Latchis-Carvelas family lot in Morningside Cemetery in Brattleboro, VT where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, James and other relatives.