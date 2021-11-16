Obituary: Thomas Gallagher
– November 11, 2021
Thomas (Tom) Gallagher passed away on November 11, 2021 at the age of 84 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, raised in West Pittston, Pennsylvania and graduated from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in 1957. He married his wife of 60 years, Lenore (Lee), while stationed at the Manila, Philippines naval base in 1961. He was a naval aviator for six years, flying the P5M aircraft to patrol the South China Seas and later served as a flight instructor in Pensacola, Florida.
He become a commercial pilot for Delta Airlines in 1965 and transported passengers domestically and internationally for 31 years.
Tom was a 33-year resident of Park City, Utah and knew many people through is memberships in the Elks Club, High Country Fly Fishermen, the Park City Golf Association and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Lee, and their five children: Karl (Belinda) Gallagher, Lisa (Mike) Pickering, Tracy (John) Harden, Karen Gallagher, Patrick (Shannon) Gallagher and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (White Pine location) on Saturday, November 20 with the Rosary at 10:15 am, Mass at 11 am followed by internment at the Park City Cemetery.
