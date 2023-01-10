Obituary: Thomas P. Cahalan, Jr.
– January 1, 2023
It is with deep sadness that we mourn the death of Thomas P. Cahalan, Jr. who resided in Park City, Utah. Tom was born in February 1947 in Harrisburg, PA. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy where he was an All American swimmer. He then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as an industrial engineer.
Tom’s career in Pennsylvania for several years was as president of W&L Sales Company, a wholesale beer distributor in central PA. He was philanthropic with his time, including service as president of the Harrisburg YMCA, president of Raffles Insurance Group, and president of Park Meadows Country Club.
Tom had many friends throughout the country, and he always loved to tease his friends with a quick jab or funny comment, followed by his charming smile. He is best remembered for his compassion, kindness, and willingness to help others.
He loved golfing, skiing, and hiking and thought Park City was the perfect place for him and Linda. We will miss Tom’s vibrant personality and remember his legacy through our rounds of golf, turns that shower powder on our faces, and solace from a hike in the mountains.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda, his sister Elizabeth Gillmor and her family, his sister-in-law Marianne Cahalan, and his many, many friends.
Tom’s favorite charities were the Harrisburg YMCA and Mercersburg Academy.
A remembrance of Tom will be held at a later date.
