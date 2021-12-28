Obituary: Toni P. Footer
September 7, 1950 – December 22, 2021
Toni was born in Washington, DC, but lived most of her life in suburban Maryland. She and her husband, Fritz, moved full time to Park City in 2015, which was their dream. Toni loved the outdoors to hike, bike, downhill and cross-country ski. Toni was a strong, irreverent, independent, gentle, sweet, kind, caring, generous and loving person. She touched many people during her life. Also, she was a chocoholic. Toni was an adoring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her husband Fritz Edelstein, her children. who reside in Park City and Cottonwood Heights. They are Josh Footer (Miriam), Jeremy Footer (Tracey) and her grandchildren Jack, Sari and Leo Footer. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Privot (Susie). In the near future there will be a memorial service/celebration of life in Park City, which will also be zoomed live. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Women of Temple Har Shalom in Park City, Summit County Clubhouse, or the charity of your choice.
