Obituary: Ursula Hoshaw

Ursula Hoshaw

Provided Photo

March 19, 2022 – October 19, 2021

Ursula Maria Klinke Hoshaw, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday October 19, 2021 due to complications from cardiovascular disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hedwig and Joseph, and her beloved husband, Robert Jennings Hoshaw. She is survived by her sisters Gertrud Gruhn and Käthe Schwarzer; her son Gregory R. Hoshaw and his wife Linda; her daughter Pamela Pederson and her husband Bruce; her grandchildren, Michelle (Adam) McCann, Traci (Archie) Lappin and Gregory (Julia) Hoshaw; and her great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jackson, Violet, Easton, Emma, Nolan, Callen and Abigail. Ursula was born in Silesia, Germany on March 19, 1939. She spent her childhood and early adult years in Bielefeld, Germany with her family. After graduating from business school, she moved to the United States in 1962 where she met the love of her life, Bob. Ursula and Bob were married on April 28, 1967. They shared a passion and love for travel and spent many years traveling the world together. Ursula also loved the theatre, dinners with friends and family, and spending time on her patio in Corona Del Mar overlooking the ocean. She was an excellent skier and she and Bob spent many winters on the slopes in Park City, Utah. Keeping a strong connection with her family in Germany was also very important to Ursula and she often visited her hometown in Bielefeld as well as felt honored when family and friends traveled to the United States to spend time with her by the beach. Ursula was beautiful inside and out and her smile could light up any room. Her grace, class, elegance and beauty were unmatched and admired by all. She was known for her young at heart personality and witty sense of humor. She was always up for a little fun and her great-grandchildren would often see her riding their scooters down the street at family gatherings. Ursula adored her great-grandchildren and frequently invited family, spouses and their children over to swim, take beach walks, cookout, and play together. She was a hardworking business woman until her last days, and took great pride in the company Bob and she built and maintained for many years. Ursula touched the lives of so many and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial service to celebrate Ursula’s life will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, 2046 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, 92660. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research through the Patty and George Cancer Center at Hoag Hospital or The Arthritis Research Foundation.