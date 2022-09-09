Obituary: Van Jay Martin

March 19, 1945 – August 16, 2022

Van Jay Martin, born to Adelbert and Mary Martin, March 19, 1945, in Preston, Idaho. He was the youngest of four brothers, Lee, Eugene, and Lynn.

He spent a majority of his youth in Cornish, Utah where his father worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. While living there, Van was afforded the chance to work for many farm families. He always enjoyed work and play. The work mostly involved learning how to work beside his mother and brothers. The play was with friends during all four seasons from sledding in the winter or swimming in summer or jumping off a bridge into the Bear River.

He graduated from North Cache High School in 1963 and enrolled at Utah State University. He was there a year before he got called on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return he went back to college where he met and married Linda Schultz in 1967. Together they have three children: Valinda, Daniel, and James.

In 1969 he was drafted into the Army where he served his time in Vietnam as a Staff Sergeant. He also drafted into the Air Force and became a local TV/Radio announcer.

In 1972 upon graduation from USU he became the first Cache County Planner and in 1974 he moved to Park City where he became the first City Planner. After a few years he decided to go into the private sector of planning. In 1988, he became a Water Master for Summit Water Distribution Company and retired in 2014. He and his wife then moved from Park City to St. George. He knew he was done with snow and cold weather.

Van is survived by his wife Linda, his children Valinda, Daniel, and James, six grandchildren, Jennifer, Addison, Daxus, Zarik, Olivia, and Kennedi, as well as his brother Lynn.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to IHC Hospice for the loving care of Van Jay Martin during his time of need.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 30, 2022, at 11:30 am at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to leave a memory on Van’s obituary page at http://www.spilsburymortuary.com