Obituary: Virginia Rae Hardman
October 31, 1929 – March 29, 2022
Virginia Rae McCleve Hardman passed away peacefully at home on March 29,2022 at the age of
92. Virginia was born on October 31, 1929. She was the only daughter of Parley R. McCleve
and Pearl V. Rhodes. She married her loving and eternal companion, Verner Corless Hardman
Jr. in the Salt Lake City Temple, February 25, 1948. They celebrated 70 years of marriage
together and were the parents of 5 children.
Virginia was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many
callings. One of her fondest memories of her service was Stake Relief Society President of the
Park City, Utah Stake.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to celebrate the holidays with
her family. Decorating her home for the holidays and keeping an immaculate home was a
passion of hers.
Virginia, as everyone around her knew, had a great love for shopping. This ultimately led to her
opening her own specialty gift shop on main street in Park City called “Names, Etc.” which she
ran for over 20 years. She loved spending time buying products and working there daily,
meeting and making many friends who became followers of her shop and visited often through
the years.
Virginia is survived by 4 of her 5 children, Wendy (Tom) Spencer, Dianne Parry, Julie Pearce and
Scott (Sherry) Hardman; 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, her son Michael Hardman, and her loving husband
Vern. Since Vern’s passing in 2018 Virginia has missed him dearly and has looked forward to
the time they would be reunited.
A graveside service will take place on April 9, 2022
