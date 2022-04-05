Obituary: Virginia Rae Hardman

Virginia Rae Hardman

Provided Photo

October 31, 1929 – March 29, 2022

Virginia Rae McCleve Hardman passed away peacefully at home on March 29,2022 at the age of

92. Virginia was born on October 31, 1929. She was the only daughter of Parley R. McCleve

and Pearl V. Rhodes. She married her loving and eternal companion, Verner Corless Hardman

Jr. in the Salt Lake City Temple, February 25, 1948. They celebrated 70 years of marriage

together and were the parents of 5 children.

Virginia was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many

callings. One of her fondest memories of her service was Stake Relief Society President of the

Park City, Utah Stake.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to celebrate the holidays with

her family. Decorating her home for the holidays and keeping an immaculate home was a

passion of hers.

Virginia, as everyone around her knew, had a great love for shopping. This ultimately led to her

opening her own specialty gift shop on main street in Park City called “Names, Etc.” which she

ran for over 20 years. She loved spending time buying products and working there daily,

meeting and making many friends who became followers of her shop and visited often through

the years.

Virginia is survived by 4 of her 5 children, Wendy (Tom) Spencer, Dianne Parry, Julie Pearce and

Scott (Sherry) Hardman; 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, her son Michael Hardman, and her loving husband

Vern. Since Vern’s passing in 2018 Virginia has missed him dearly and has looked forward to

the time they would be reunited.

A graveside service will take place on April 9, 2022