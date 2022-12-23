Obituary: Wayne L. Rommel

October 7, 1949 – December 14, 2022

Wayne was born in October 1949 in Seattle, WA to Rudy and Margaret Rommel. He graduated high school early and served in the Air Force reserves deciding to use his brain to avoid being drafted. He then got his Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Washington, forever a Dawg! After graduating he went to work with Boeing on cutting-edge airplane design and simulations.

Before settling into his career, Wayne was an avid scuba diver. Logging over 2000+ dives in locations ranging from the freezing Pacific Northwest to the Caribbean doing everything from spearfishing to treasure hunting and wreck diving to volunteer search dives for the Seattle PD.

He had a long, successful career in IT hardware, software, and data consulting. Working and traveling for companies such as EMC and Oracle.

Wayne loved to hike in round valley every day with his wife and dogs; Finnigan and Enya. He cherished the outdoors and loved taking his family whitewater rafting, mountain biking, and skiing.

He enjoyed playing board games, cards, and Sudoku. He also loved traveling to the Hawaiian Islands to snorkel and dive, visiting Marco Island to spend time with his grandchildren, and taking the family on many European family adventures.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, brother Bob, and sisters Diane and Chris. His children; Ashlee, Matt, Colin, and Casey, and grandchildren; Penelope Jayne, Jr., and Jeremiah. He is dearly loved and will be missed every single day.

An open house celebration of life will be on December 28th. Please text (407) 617-0698 for details.