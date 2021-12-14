Obituary: William V. Polleys III
February 25, 1931 – December 3, 2021
William V. Polleys III, 90, of Scottsdale Arizona, formerly from Park City Utah, passed away at home on 3 December 2021 following a vibrant and well-lived life, having fended off Parkinson’s Disease since 2005.
Born in Providence RI, “Bill” or “Eagle” earned a B.S. in Engineering at Brown University (’54). He joined the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot, leaving in 1959 for an executive position at Texas Instruments. A TI career veteran, he retired as President of the Materials and Controls Division in 1991.
Post-retirement, he returned to his first love – skiing, which started on toe strap skis at the age of 7 and spanned over 70 years, 50 of which as a certified Professional Ski Instructor. Bill was the first National Freestyle Chairman with USSA and organized one of the first US amateur freestyle ski competitions, at Waterville Valley NH, christened the Rosemary Bowl after his mother. It is the nation’s longest running freestyle event. Bill taught skiing for many years at Park City and Canyons resorts and volunteered annually at the Deer Valley FIS Mogul Event.
Eagle received the Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award in 2018 for over 20 years of service and support to the Sundance Film Festival.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 63 years Nancy; daughters: Mary, Laurel and Catherine, and granddaughters: Kim, Lola, and Alyssa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (EIN #13-1866796 / Parkinson.org).
