Obituary: Zachary Bryan

Zachary Bryan

Provided Photo

– November 11, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we share that Zachary (Zach) David Bryan died in a car accident on November 11, 2021 in Kamas Utah.

Known by his dear friends as Curry, Zach was the only son of Dannielle and Tim Bryan. Strong willed, tenacious and curious by nature, Zach kept his parents on their toes. Zach knew who he was and lived his life outside the constraints of everyday expectations. Inspired by his father and grandfather, he loved music, especially the Beatles, and took pleasure in playing with friends. He loved to know WHY and followed his curiosity into figuring out how things worked. As a boy, he could often be found with a screwdriver, taking electronics apart and putting them back together again. He often slept with his beloved Thomas the Train. He was a builder, a creator and a curious wanderer with a desire to know about the deeper meaning of the universe and his place within it. He was an explorer at heart. According to his cousin ChynaMae, he loved doing all kinds of things he wasn’t supposed to do. He was adored by his cousins and his friends and they often had great adventures together on the hillbilly train, climbing the SS Hill behind his home and on the beach of Hornby Island BC. Zach had a special tradition of returning to the beach of Ocean City New Jersey, with the entire Bryan extended family and enjoying lots of pizza and cousin time with Val and Bryanna on the boardwalk. He loved learning to drive a stick shift with Uncle Cam. He was kind, silly, intelligent and creative. Zach loved to dance and be free. He embraced his softer, intuitive side and had a special, gentle bond with little cousin Hudson and wild adventures with cousin Lila. Zach was part of the drama club at South Summit and the kids were his tribe. He was a natural performer; a simple, multifaceted human who really wanted to change the world and was clear that this was his purpose and mission in life, and now this is exactly what he is doing.

He will be greatly missed by his loving parents Dannielle Langevin Bryan and Tim Bryan. Grandparents Lois and Dave Bryan, Grandpa Gary Langevin and his partner Sheri. Grandma Lisa Page. Auntie Ashlie and Uncle Cameron Yee, cousins Lila, ChynaMae and Hudson Yee. Uncle Mike, Uncle Jon, Uncle Dan, Aunt Katie and cousins Bryanna, Val, his cats Puffy and Stitch and an entire group of friends who miss him dearly.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held:

On November 18, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00Pm,

At High Star Ranch

State Road Tavern Restaurant

268 Spring Drive, Kamas, UT

All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the The Zach Bryan Go Fund Me that has been set up by a friend to help offset the expenses for Zach’s service.

Thank you for your love and support of Zach’s family at this heartbreaking time. We hope you can join all of us in our community to celebrate Zach and his wonderful life.