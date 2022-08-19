Obituary: Zelah Ambrose Farrell

– August 10, 2022

Our beloved Zelah Ambrose Farrell passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on August 10, 2022 at the age of 17 years. Zelah was an angel of light here on Earth bringing happiness to everyone who knew her. Her beautiful spirit resonated in her eyes and smiles and echoed in our hearts. She inspired us all to become more loving and giving people. Words cannot express how deeply Zelah will be missed, and she will forever live in our hearts.

Zelah was home-schooled and had completed her junior year through Wasatch High School. She was a smart, cheerful and funny girl who liked her teachers and classmates. She enjoyed being at home with her best friends: her caregivers. She loved socializing, singing to music, petting horses, watching movies, having books read to her, and her many stuffed animal friends and Barbie dolls. She liked the seasons: Christmas, her birthday in January, dog sledding and snow-tubing in the winter; feeling the warmth of spring and watching her mother watering the flowers on the front porch, and the Bellagio of sprinklers on the lawn; swimming like a mermaid in summer, camping at Fly’n Zion Ranch, swinging in hammocks, hiking in her buggy, lighting off fireworks, parades and parties; and she loved dressing up for Halloween and going trick-or-treating. Her favorite experiences were going to Disneyland where she met Tinkerbell and riding horses at the National Ability Center.

Zelah is survived by her mother, Renee Broderick; father, Russell Farrell; grandparents, Josh and Mary Jane Goodale; brother, Sean Fern (Courtney); sister, Leah Farrell; nephews Roan and Remy Fern. Zelah is preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Florence Farrell.

A celebration of Zelah’s life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah 84604. Viewing at 10:00 a.m., funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Zelah will be laid to rest at 2:00 p.m. at the Heber City Cemetery, 680 N. 550 E., Heber City, Utah 84032. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.