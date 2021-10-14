Obituary: Richard Jon Bell

Richard Jon Bell



October 18, 1954-October 12, 2021

Richard Jon Bell of Park City, Utah passed away unexpectedly surrounded by all of his children and sisters, from a brain hemorrhage in St. George, Utah on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the age of 66.

Richard was born on October 18, 1954, to Richard Lamoine and Venice Brown Bell. He was the youngest son to three older sisters. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Kentucky Louisville Mission. He later graduated from Utah State University where he met his lifelong companion, Judy Moon. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 17, 1978. He later received his MBA from Westminster College. Richard spent his work career as a Hospital Administrator. His last and most favorite career move was working as the Health Authority at the Salt Lake County Jail where he managed the mental and physical health care for over 2,000 inmates. He loved the lifelong friendships he made while working at the jail.

Richard and Judy made lifelong friendships where ever they lived. From their days at Utah State University where he was elected as the Cultural Vice President to their current home in Park City, Utah. They lived in many places including Logan Utah, Taylorsville Utah, Townsend Montana, Cedar City Utah and Sandy Utah. They have lived in Park City, Utah for almost 30 years where they raised their 5 children.

Richard enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, spending time at the Bell cabin and assembling wood cars for Tiny Tim’s Toy’s Foundation (non-profit charity). He loved spending time with his grandkids and making them his famous Saturday morning crepes. Richard loved making people laugh and telling dad jokes whenever he had the chance. Richard did not like being the center of attention, but he was like a magnet and attracted people who loved his kind demeanor and quick dry wit.

In August 2019, Richard was in a terrible motorcycle accident. Miraculously he survived the accident but was left with a Traumatic Brain Injury. We were blessed to have 2 bonus years with him where we could continue to love and enjoy him.

Richard is survived by his wife Judy Bell; children J.R. Bell (Brynn), Cameron Bell (Jill), Jordan Bell (Alyssa), Brittney Gardner (Colby), and Madison Jardine (Kenny); three older sisters Sue Christensen (Larry), Julie Bailey, Mariam Kay (Paul); and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Becky Bell.

A viewing for Richard is planned for Friday, October 15th from 6pm to 8pm at the Holbrook Mortuary on 3251 S 2300 E Millcreek, Utah. A funeral for Richard is planned for Saturday, October 16th from 11am to 12pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2555 Kilby Road, Park City, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30am. All are invited to attend. He will be buried in the Duchesne, Utah Cemetery. See HolbrookMortuary.com for a guestbook to post messages for the family and a link to watch a live-stream of the funeral service

Dad joke: “What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta!”