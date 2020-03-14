Officials announce first known instance of coronavirus community spread in Summit County

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

State and county health officials on Saturday morning announced the first known instance of community spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Summit County.

Community spread is when someone has contracted the virus from an unknown source. The patient, a man between the age of 18 and 60, has not traveled recently and has not had known contact with another person confirmed to have the virus, officials said. It is the first known instance of community spread in the state.

According to officials, the patient is an employee at the Spur Bar and Grill on Park City’s Main Street and attended work while symptomatic. After interviewing the patient, officials believe the biggest health risk is to other employees at the establishment, as his position does not require him to interact for long periods of time with customers. As of Saturday morning, the patient was at home.

The Spur Bar and Grill closed Friday night, officials said, for a “thorough cleaning.” It was unclear if the establishment planned to remain closed Saturday.

“We have identified the case’s co-workers and are working to contact and interview all of them,” said Rich Bullough, the director of the Summit County Health Department. While we don’t believe there is a high risk to patrons of the bar, if you have visited the Spur Bar and Grill since March 6, you should monitor yourself for symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.”

The Utah Department of Health and Summit County Health Department are attempting to identify other people the individual came into contact with while symptomatic. Health officials intend to monitor those people for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“This is the first case of community transmission in Utah, and it reinforces the importance of all the community mitigation efforts we’ve been talking about for the past several weeks,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health. “Everyone needs to continue to do their part: Stay home if you are sick, keep your kids home if they are sick, and practice good hygiene to avoid sharing your germs to others.”

The patient is at least the fifth person known to have COVID-19 in Summit County. Four others were announced between Wednesday and Friday. Those four cases, involving one county resident and three out-of-state visitors, were related to traveling, officials have said.

For information about symptoms of the coronavirus and how to protect yourself, click here.

