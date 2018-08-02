Officials ‘very grateful’ for rain Thursday as Tollgate Fire 65 percent contained

Suppression efforts on the fire in Tollgate Canyon are slowly starting to wind down, and fire personnel are being gradually removed from the area as crews make progress toward extinguishing the blaze.

A crew with the Northern Utah Interagency Fire Center remained on scene on Thursday morning monitoring the fire, which started Monday near Tollgate Canyon Road, according to Krachel Murdock, a Summit County spokeswoman. Firefighters from the Park City Fire District, along with crews from the North Summit Fire District, South Summit Fire District, U.S. Forest Service, Northern Utah Fire and personnel from Summit County Public Works responded to the incident. All local crews have been released.

Fire officials were "very grateful" for the rain showers on Thursday in Summit County as firefighters continued to battle the blaze for the fourth straight day, Murdock said.

"The rain is definitely helping, but we are still seeing and smelling some smoke," she said.

The fire was considered about 65 percent contained as of Thursday around noon, with crews holding the blaze to about 287 acres.

"Since Monday night, they have been able to hold it in that pattern," Murdock said. "In some areas, it burned really clean and took everything in its path. But, it was hit-and-miss in other areas. It got really hot and dry in those areas, so we are still keeping a couple crews on site to watch for any smoke that flares up."

Recommended Stories For You

Four homes in Tollgate briefly evacuated Monday are still under an advisory, with homeowners told to remain ready to evacuate if conditions change. Two cell towers are also still being monitored.

The Blue Sky Ranch and High West Distillery were also evacuated on Monday afternoon as the fire quickly grew. Residents who were already at home when the fire started were told to stay indoors, while others were unable to reach their homes as officials shut down the only entryway into the private community. There are approximately 400 homes in the area, with about 200 full-time residents.

There were no road closures in place on Thursday, Murdock said. However, people who are not residents are still being asked to avoid the area as fire personnel continue with suppression efforts.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.