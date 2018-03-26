UPDATED: One dead after accident on I-80 involving 20 to 30 cars

One person is confirmed dead after an accident just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning involving 20 to 30 vehicles on westbound Interstate 80 at Echo Junction, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter the accident was caused by icy conditions and involved multiple semi-trucks. As of 8:35 a.m., tow trucks were working to clear the road, the Utah Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

Update: 20-30 vehicles involved in the multi-car accident at Echo Junction. One confirmed fatality. @UtahDOT and tow trucks are currently working to clear the road. It will remain closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/PlCuB0Bsjx — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) March 26, 2018

According to Summit County’s Twitter account, seven ambulances were on scene and the county’s emergency manager was assessing the needs. Additionally, two medical helicopters and emergency personnel from various agencies responded, including the Park City Fire District.

Sgt. Nick Bricker, a public information officer with the Utah Highway Patrol, said multiple non-fatal injuries were reported. At around 9:30 a.m., he said emergency responders were using The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coalville as a staging area for the injured.

An investigation was underway to determine the initial cause of the accident, Bricker said. But, he added, "It is definitely weather related."

"Multiple-vehicle accidents are very rare, but it does happen," he said. "That's kind of a remote area so we've had to pull troopers from other areas to assist."

As of 11 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 remained closed at mile marker 178. The right eastbound lane was open at mile marker 170. Some traffic was being diverted to Old Echo Road.

Environmental Health Director: To our knowledge no vehicles in the Echo Canyon wreck were carrying hazardous materials. To control the spread of petroleum products and antifreeze, booms & dams are in place to protect Echo Creek, Reservoir. @SummitCountyUT @UDOTRegionTwo pic.twitter.com/Qf7uQGstEs — Summit County Health (@SummitCountyHD) March 26, 2018

The Park Record will update this article.